Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Made Over $1 Billion. Here's How You Can Invest in the Newest Superstar Trends.

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour is the biggest tour of all time by almost any measure. Over $1 billion in revenue was generated in 2023, and 2024 is expected to bring in another $1 billion.

What Swift changed is how she reached fans, cutting out traditional businesses like promoters and record labels who have long taken a cut from artists. In this video, Travis Hoium covers how Taylor Swift changed the music business and three companies with scale that Swift used to have a $1 billion year.

*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of Jan. 11, 2024. The video was published on Jan. 12, 2024.

