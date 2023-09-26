Taylor Swift's concert film scores a worldwide release

By Danielle Broadway

LOS ANGELES, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Taylor Swift, a pop star known for shattering records, announced on Tuesday her documentary film from her billion-dollar Eras concert tour will be screening worldwide.

"The tour isn’t the only thing we’re taking worldwide ... ” the “Anti-Hero” singer wrote on the social media platform Instagram.

"Been so excited to tell you all that The Eras Tour concert film is now officially coming to theaters WORLDWIDE on Oct 13!"

Previously, Swift had said the movie, called "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour," would only be released in North America.

The singer's film provides movie theater chains such as AMC Entertainment AMC.N, Cineplex CGX.TO and Cinemark CNK.N with a high-profile title to help fill gaps caused by the actors' and writers' strikes in Hollywood.

Swift’s film is expected to collect between $96 million and $145 million at the domestic box office during its opening weekend, according to projections from Box Office Pro.

Demand for the 12-time Grammy winner’s “Eras” film rivaled the high interest garnered by large blockbuster franchises, including Walt Disney’s Marvel and Star Wars.

Adult tickets for Swift's documentary cost $19.89 each, a nod to Swift's "1989" album. Children's tickets will cost $13.13, a reference to the singer embracing 13 as her lucky number.

On Nov. 1, 2022, Swift announced her Eras Tour— 53 shows played in stadiums across the United States. The tour later expanded to include 78 international dates.

(Reporting by Danielle Broadway, Lisa Richwine, Clare Trainor, Dea Bankova; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

((Danielle.Broadway@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.