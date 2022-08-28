US Markets

Taylor Swift wins video of the year at the MTV VMAs

Lisa Richwine Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/EDUARDO MUNOZ

Taylor Swift won the top honor at MTV's annual Video Music Awards on Sunday with the 10-minute version of her 2012 breakup song "All Too Well."

LOS ANGELES, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Taylor Swift won the top honor at MTV's annual Video Music Awards on Sunday with the 10-minute version of her 2012 breakup song "All Too Well."

