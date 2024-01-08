Taylor Swift Loses Golden Globe To Barbie Movie; Oppenheimer, Succession Lead Way In Award Wins

The "Barbie" and "Oppenheimer" were two of the highest-grossing films of 2023 and set several box office records for the year.

At a major awards ceremony, it was "Oppenheimer" that came out on top.

The Winners: Released on the same day in theaters, "Barbie" and "Oppenheimer," were two of the highest grossing films and also among the most nominated for the 2024 Golden Globes.

While "Barbie" led the way with 10 Golden Globe nominations, it was "Oppenheimer" that won Sunday night taking home five Golden Globes. Among the wins for "Oppenheimer" was Best Motion Picture Drama.

The movie, which was distributed by Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA)-owned Universal Pictures, also won Best Director and Best Actor for Christopher Nolan and Cillian Murphy, respectively.

For television shows, "Succession" took home four Golden Globes, which came after the show was nominated for nine awards and led the way. The show aired on Warner Bros. Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:WBD)-owned HBO and ended with a fourth season in May.

Other big winners included "The Bear" with three wins. The show is based on a Chicago restaurant that airs on FX, a unit of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

"Beef" won three Golden Globes including Best Limited Series. The series streamed on Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX), which led the way with 28 total nominations among media companies.

The 2024 Golden Globes were broadcast on CBS, a unit of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)(NASDAQ:PARAA) Sunday night. The awards show had previously aired on NBC each year since 1996.

Related Link: Barbie Movie Magic: Here’s How Much Margot Robbie Made For Her Starring Role And Producing Hit Film

The Losers: Perhaps the biggest upset of the night was "Barbie" losing the Best Picture – Musical or Comedy, which went to "Poor Things." The "Barbie" movie was considered the frontrunner for the award and the loss was one of few upsets during the awards ceremony.

"Barbie" didn't go home empty-handed, winning Best Song and the newly created Cinematic and Box Office Achievement award, which recognized several of the top-grossing and record-breaking films of 2023 among the nominations.

"Barbie" grossed $1.44 billion worldwide in 2023 and was the top-grossing film both domestically and worldwide for the year. The film based on the Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT) was released by Warner Bros. Discovery.

With the win for Cinematic and Box Office Achievement, "Barbie" beat another record breaker from 2023. The film beat out the "Taylor Swift: The Eara Tour" film, which was released in theaters through a partnership with AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE:AMC).

The concert film from Taylor Swift is the highest-grossing concert film domestically and as of the past weekend the highest-grossing concert film worldwide.

Swift was present at the Golden Globes, choosing to skip the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday game which boyfriend Travis Kelce did not play in, to attend the awards show.

A joke about Kelce and Swift's romance during the opening monologue from show host Jo Koy drew what social media called a death glare from Swift.

"The big difference between the Golden Globes and the NFL is that at the Golden Globes, we have fewer camera shots of Taylor Swift," Koy joked.

Read Next: Global Box Office 2024 To Decline 5% In 2023: Bad News For AMC, Cinemark?

Photos: Shutterstock

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Profit with More New & Research. Gain access to a streaming platform with all the information you need to invest better today. Click here to start your 14 Day Trial of Benzinga Professional

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.