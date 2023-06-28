News & Insights

US Markets

Taylor Swift, Ke Huy Quan, Austin Butler join Hollywood's film academy

Credit: REUTERS/DAVID SWANSON

June 28, 2023 — 04:24 pm EDT

Written by Lisa Richwine for Reuters ->

LOS ANGELES, June 28 (Reuters) - Pop singer and songwriter Taylor Swift, "Elvis" star Austin Butler and best supporting actor winner Ke Huy Quan were among more than 300 people selected to join the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, the group that awards the Oscars.

Swift, 33, was invited to join the academy's music branch after writing songs for the soundtracks of the 2022 movie "Where the Crawdads Sing" and the 2019 film adaptation of the musical "Cats."

Quan, 51, won the supporting actor trophy this year for his role in best picture winner "Everything Everywhere All at Once." His Oscar-nominated co-star Stephanie Hsu, 32, also was selected to join the academy, along with the movie's directors, 35-year-old Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, 36 - known as "the Daniels."

Butler, 31, was nominated for an Oscar this year for his portrayal of Elvis Presley.

The academy, which has more than 10,000 members in total, has taken steps to diversify its membership since the #OscarsSoWhite outcry in 2015.

The group said 40% of the new members identified as women, 34% belonged to underrepresented ethnic or racial communities, and 52% were from 50 countries and territories outside the United States.

(Reporting by Lisa Richwine; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

((lisa.richwine@thomsonreuters.com; Follow me on Twitter @LARichwine; 1-424-434-7324; Reuters Messaging: lisa.richwine.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.