Taylor Swift In The Oval Office: Will She Score Invite To Chiefs' White House Celebration?

The Kansas City Chiefs won Super Bowl LVIII to become the first NFL team to win back-to-back championships in 19 years.

With the win, the Chiefs will now be invited to the White House for a celebration of their championship with President Joe Biden.

What Happened: A tradition for many years, the championship teams from North American professional sports and major college sports get invited to the White House annually to celebrate their accomplishments.

As anticipation builds for the Chiefs’ upcoming White House visit, attention has turned to the guest list, sparking a key question from the press.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was asked if Taylor Swift, girlfriend of Chiefs player Travis Kelce, would be invited to attend the celebration.

"That's going to be up to the Chiefs, and obviously their decision to figure out who's going to come with them," Jean-Pierre said, as shared by the Associated Press. "I can't speak to attendance and who will be here."

The question came after Jean-Pierre congratulated the Chiefs on winning three Super Bowls in five seasons during her opening remarks and referencing the singer.

"Congratulations to all the Swifties out there."

Swift and Kelce's relationship has captured the attention of the NFL world and led to higher viewership for many Chiefs games during the NFL season and NFL Playoffs.

Kelce and Swift have supported each other since their relationship began. The musician attended 13 Chiefs games during the regular season, the NFL Playoffs and Super Bowl LVIII. The Chiefs posted a record of 10-3 during the games that Swift attended. Kelce also made an appearance at one of Swift’s concerts during the Chiefs’ bye week.

Why It's Important: The Chiefs celebrated their Super Bowl LVII win with a visit to the White House on June 5, 2023. The team's previous planned visit for winning Super Bowl LIV was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Biden praised the Chiefs during their last White House appearance, highlighting the team's unity, activism for racial justice and veterans being honored and being good role models for kids and their communities, as reported by CNN.

The president also offered specific praise for Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

"You got a young quarterback named Patrick – boy can play, man. Two-time MVP, comeback king, the only player in history with a winning record when down by 10 points or more," Biden said.

The president said Mahomes is one of the greatest quarterback of his generation. "And I predict of any generation."

Biden also called Kelce "one of the greatest tight ends ever."

Kelce praised the event and the president at the time.

"Hearing President Biden talk about the pieces and the things that mean a lot to him in the Oval Office and over in the West Wing. It was just it was pretty eye-opening, and you can tell he's in it for the right reasons," Kelce said.

Swift has attracted attention from fans of Biden's rival and former President Donald Trump, who believe that the musician could be endorsing the president soon. Some Trump supporters also believe the Chiefs win and the attention Kelce and Swift are getting has been an elaborate plan by the White House.

An appearance by Swift at the White House for the Chiefs’ celebration would likely further spread speculation of the Chiefs win being planned.

Tammy Reid, wife of Andy Reid, was in attendance at the Chiefs’ White House visit last year. Several wives were also present at the event, with one media outlet drawing attention to Mahomes wife Brittany Mahomes missing the event.

