News & Insights

Taylor Swift helps fuel Universal Music Group's third-quarter revenue

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

October 26, 2023 — 11:45 am EDT

Written by Dawn Chmielewski for Reuters ->

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Cultural phenomenon Taylor Swift helped fuel revenue at Universal Music Group in the third quarter, the world's largest record label said Wednesday.

Total revenue was 2.75 billion euros in the quarter, up 3.3% for the year. Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) stood at 581 million, up 5.1%, the company reported.

The top sellers for the quarter included Taylor Swift, Seventeen, Morgan Wallen, Olivia Rodrigo and King & Prince.

(Reporting by Dawn Chmielewski in Los Angeles; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((Dawn.Chmielewski@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.