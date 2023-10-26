Taylor Swift helps fuel Universal Music Group's third-quarter revenue

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Cultural phenomenon Taylor Swift helped fuel revenue at Universal Music Group in the third quarter, the world's largest record label said Wednesday.

Total revenue was 2.75 billion euros in the quarter, up 3.3% for the year. Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) stood at 581 million, up 5.1%, the company reported.

The top sellers for the quarter included Taylor Swift, Seventeen, Morgan Wallen, Olivia Rodrigo and King & Prince.

(Reporting by Dawn Chmielewski in Los Angeles; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

