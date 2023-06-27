Taylor Morrison (TMHC), The Home Edit Partner for New Series

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation TMHC partners with the home organizing brand, The Home Edit, a subsidiary of Hello Sunshine (a division of Candle Media), for a new video series — New Home, New Zones.



Taylor Morrison will offer home organization suggestions to reduce the hassle of moving into new homes. This multi-faceted collaboration includes the company being a homebuilder on The Home Edit's revamped and hit home renovation series — Extreme Makeover: Home Edition.



Taylor Morrison is optimistic regarding this partnership, as it believes that this will provide customers with meaningful insights on move-ins so that they can enjoy their new homes from the very start.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Shares of TMHC have gained 53.6% in the year-to-date period compared with the Zacks Building Products - Home Builders industry’s growth of 42.4%.

To-Be-Built, Spec Homes, Digital Efforts: Driving Growth

Taylor Morrison’s focus on to-be-built and spec homes is resulting in increased growth momentum despite ongoing macroeconomic challenges. In the first quarter of 2023, the company’s to-be-built margins were up about 480 basis points (bps) year over year.



The company’s persistent focus on operational enhancements has resulted in increased service delivery efficiencies, along with a wide range of its portfolio. These factors lead to increased demand and give it a competitive edge over its peers.



The geographical spread of the company’s operating segments ensures facilitating the optimization of purchases, construction and sale procedures, innovation in the design and quality of its products, and improving customer experience.



Taylor Morrison’s digital initiatives add to its growth trend. In October 2022, the company launched the To-Be-Built 2.0 Reservation System, an upgraded version of the To-Be-Built 1.0 Reservation System launched in March 2021. The new system involves an interactive visualizer, providing customers the experience of building a home online. The initiative aligns with the increasing digital shopping demand and meets customers’ demands.

Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks

Taylor Morrison currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



Some other top-ranked stocks that investors may consider from the Construction sector are Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. MLM, Vulcan Materials Company VMC and Dycom Industries, Inc. DY.



Martin Marietta currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). MLM delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 31%, on average. Shares of the company have rallied 31.1% in the year-to-date period.



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MLM’s 2023 sales and EPS indicates growth of 19% and 33.1%, respectively, from the previous year’s reported levels.



Vulcan Materials currently sports a Zacks Rank #1. VMC has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 7.1%, on average. Shares of the company have risen 22.7% in the year-to-date period.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for VMC’s 2023 sales and EPS indicates growth of 5.9% and 27.6%, respectively, from the previous year’s reported levels.



Dycom currently flaunts a Zacks Rank #1. DY delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 153.7%, on average. Shares of the company have risen 13% in the year-to-date period.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DY’s fiscal 2024 sales and EPS indicates growth of 8.3% and 41%, respectively, from the previous year’s reported levels.

