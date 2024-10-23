Taylor Morrison (TMHC) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended September 2024, Taylor Morrison Home (TMHC) reported revenue of $2.12 billion, up 26.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.37, compared to $1.62 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.99 billion, representing a surprise of +6.62%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +15.05%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.06.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Taylor Morrison performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Net sales orders : 2,830 compared to the 2,780 average estimate based on three analysts.

: 2,830 compared to the 2,780 average estimate based on three analysts. Homes Closed : 3,394 compared to the 3,209 average estimate based on three analysts.

: 3,394 compared to the 3,209 average estimate based on three analysts. Backlog units at end of period : 5,692 compared to the 5,793 average estimate based on three analysts.

: 5,692 compared to the 5,793 average estimate based on three analysts. Average sales price of homes closed : $598 thousand versus $600.18 thousand estimated by three analysts on average.

: $598 thousand versus $600.18 thousand estimated by three analysts on average. Average Selling Price - Sales Order Backlog : $587 thousand versus $678.18 thousand estimated by two analysts on average.

: $587 thousand versus $678.18 thousand estimated by two analysts on average. Ending Active Selling Communities : 340 compared to the 336 average estimate based on two analysts.

: 340 compared to the 336 average estimate based on two analysts. Revenue- Home closings : $2.03 billion versus $1.93 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +25.9% change.

: $2.03 billion versus $1.93 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +25.9% change. Revenue- Financial services revenue : $49.65 million versus $47.40 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +24% change.

: $49.65 million versus $47.40 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +24% change. Revenue- Land closings : $27.82 million compared to the $15 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +94.7% year over year.

: $27.82 million compared to the $15 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +94.7% year over year. Revenue- Amenity and other revenue: $14.23 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $9 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +52.6%.

Shares of Taylor Morrison have returned -6.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

