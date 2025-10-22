Taylor Morrison (TMHC) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended September 2025, Taylor Morrison Home (TMHC) reported revenue of $2.1 billion, down 1.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.11, compared to $2.37 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.04 billion, representing a surprise of +2.76%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +9.33%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.93.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Ending Active Selling Communities : 349 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 344.

: 349 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 344. Net sales orders : 2,468 versus 2,536 estimated by three analysts on average.

: 2,468 versus 2,536 estimated by three analysts on average. Homes Closed : 3,324 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 3,262.

: 3,324 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 3,262. Average sales price of homes closed : $602 thousand versus the three-analyst average estimate of $600.03 thousand.

: $602 thousand versus the three-analyst average estimate of $600.03 thousand. Average Selling Price - Sales Order Backlog : $648 thousand versus the two-analyst average estimate of $659.77 thousand.

: $648 thousand versus the two-analyst average estimate of $659.77 thousand. Backlog units at end of period : 3,605 compared to the 3,742 average estimate based on two analysts.

: 3,605 compared to the 3,742 average estimate based on two analysts. Revenue- Home closings : $2 billion versus $1.96 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1.4% change.

: $2 billion versus $1.96 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1.4% change. Revenue- Financial services revenue : $55.92 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $50.71 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +12.6%.

: $55.92 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $50.71 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +12.6%. Revenue- Amenity and other revenue : $33.19 million versus $25.03 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +133.2% change.

: $33.19 million versus $25.03 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +133.2% change. Revenue- Land closings: $5.73 million versus $17.5 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -79.4% change.

Shares of Taylor Morrison have returned -5.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

