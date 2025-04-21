Taylor Morrison (TMHC) Q1 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

Analysts on Wall Street project that Taylor Morrison Home (TMHC) will announce quarterly earnings of $1.85 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 5.7% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $1.81 billion, increasing 6.5% from the same quarter last year.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Taylor Morrison metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Home closings' will reach $1.72 billion. The estimate points to a change of +5% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Financial services revenue' will likely reach $46.97 million. The estimate indicates a change of 0% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Land closings' stands at $17.50 million. The estimate points to a change of +142.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Amenity and other revenue' reaching $35.00 million. The estimate indicates a change of +275.8% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Net sales orders' to reach 3,709. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 3,686.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Backlog units at end of period' of 5,684. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 6,244.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Average sales price of homes closed' will reach $594.38 thousand. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $599 thousand.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Average Selling Price - Sales Order Backlog' will reach $673.48 thousand. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $680 thousand.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Homes Closed' at 2,883. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 2,731.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Ending Active Selling Communities' should arrive at 342. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 331.



Over the past month, shares of Taylor Morrison have returned -5.1% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -5.6% change. Currently, TMHC carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (TMHC)

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

