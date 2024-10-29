Taylor Morrison price target raised to $84 from $81 at Raymond James

Raymond James raised the firm’s price target on Taylor Morrison (TMHC) to $84 from $81 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares following last week’s Q3 results. Raymond James remains encouraged and optimistic for a steadily improving demand environment for new home sales in 2025, the analyst tells investors in a research note. While the firm thinks the mortgage rate outlook will remain volatile until until after the election, it has full confidence that Taylor Morrison has the adequate selling tools, balance sheet, and land positions to drive accelerating EPS growth into FY25 no matter the rate environment.

