Taylor Morrison price target raised to $77 from $74 at RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Mike Dahl raised the firm’s price target on Taylor Morrison (TMHC) to $77 from $74 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The company delivered solid outperformance this quarter, maintaining a strong gross margin trajectory into FY25, with orders also remaining “resilient”, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Broader housing risks remain as rates rise again and affordability remains challenged, but Taylor Morrison is operating from a relative position of strength, which should gain greater investor attention, the firm added.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on TMHC:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.