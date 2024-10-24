Taylor Morrison price target raised to $75 from $72 at Barclays

Barclays raised the firm’s price target on Taylor Morrison (TMHC) to $75 from $72 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares. The firm says the company reported a divergence from other builder results, supported by margin resilience amid fewer incentives.
- Taylor Morrison reports Q3 EPS $2.37, consensus $2.06
- Taylor Morrison sees Q4 home closings 3,400
- Taylor Morrison sees FY24 home closings 12,725
