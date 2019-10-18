Taylor Morrison Home (TMHC) Stock Moves -0.11%: What You Should Know

Taylor Morrison Home (TMHC) closed the most recent trading day at $27.65, moving -0.11% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.39% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.95%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.83%.

Heading into today, shares of the home builder had gained 9.75% over the past month, outpacing the Construction sector's gain of 3.77% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.1% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from TMHC as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be October 30, 2019. On that day, TMHC is projected to report earnings of $0.66 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 20.48%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.15 billion, up 10.71% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.77 per share and revenue of $4.73 billion. These totals would mark changes of +4.53% and +11.97%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for TMHC. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.36% higher within the past month. TMHC is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

In terms of valuation, TMHC is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 10. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 11.11, so we one might conclude that TMHC is trading at a discount comparatively.

Also, we should mention that TMHC has a PEG ratio of 1.85. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. TMHC's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.25 as of yesterday's close.

The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 13, putting it in the top 6% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.