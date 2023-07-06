Taylor Morrison Home (TMHC) Price Target Increased by 8.39% to 51.41

The average one-year price target for Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) has been revised to 51.41 / share. This is an increase of 8.39% from the prior estimate of 47.43 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 42.42 to a high of 64.05 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 6.66% from the latest reported closing price of 48.20 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 792 funds or institutions reporting positions in Taylor Morrison Home. This is an increase of 38 owner(s) or 5.04% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TMHC is 0.30%, an increase of 16.59%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.72% to 123,711K shares. The put/call ratio of TMHC is 1.08, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Donald Smith holds 3,864K shares representing 3.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,093K shares, representing a decrease of 31.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TMHC by 9.91% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 3,704K shares representing 3.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,054K shares, representing a decrease of 9.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TMHC by 7.19% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 3,343K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,346K shares, representing a decrease of 0.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TMHC by 20.53% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 3,300K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,226K shares, representing an increase of 2.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TMHC by 7.11% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,154K shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,143K shares, representing an increase of 0.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TMHC by 16.80% over the last quarter.

Taylor Morrison Home Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation is the nation's fifth largest homebuilder and developer based in Scottsdale, Arizona, that has been recognized as America's Most Trusted® Home Builder for six years running (2016-2021). Operating under a family of brands including Taylor Morrison, Darling Homes, William Lyon Signature Home and Christopher Todd Communities built by Taylor Morrison, the Company serves consumer groups coast to coast, from first-time to move-up, luxury and 55-plus buyers. Its unwavering pledge to sustainability, its communities and its team—outlined in the 2019 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report—extends to designing thoughtful living experiences homeowners can be proud of for generations to come. CONTACT: Alice Giedraitis

