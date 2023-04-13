Taylor Morrison Home (TMHC) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Taylor Morrison Home (TMHC) closed the most recent trading day at $37.91, moving +0.34% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.33%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.14%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 2.94%.

Heading into today, shares of the home builder had gained 6.63% over the past month, outpacing the Construction sector's gain of 2.14% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.11% in that time.

Taylor Morrison Home will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 26, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.29, down 10.42% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.53 billion, down 9.89% from the year-ago period.

TMHC's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $6.46 per share and revenue of $6.8 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -30.91% and -17.38%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Taylor Morrison Home. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Taylor Morrison Home currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note Taylor Morrison Home's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 5.85. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.6.

The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 58, putting it in the top 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

