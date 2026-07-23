Taylor Morrison Home Shareholders Approve Berkshire Hathaway Merger

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) stockholders approved the company’s proposed merger agreement with Berkshire Hathaway Inc. during a special meeting held at 8:00 a.m. Pacific Time, according to remarks from company executives at the meeting.

Sheryl Palmer, Taylor Morrison’s chairman and chief executive officer, called the 2026 special meeting of stockholders to order and outlined the proposals presented for a vote. The primary item was the adoption of the agreement and plan of merger dated May 31, 2026, among Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, Berkshire Hathaway Inc. and WXYZ Merger Sub Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway.

Under the agreement described at the meeting, WXYZ Merger Sub Inc. will merge with and into Taylor Morrison, with Taylor Morrison surviving the merger as a wholly owned subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway. Palmer said the company’s board of directors unanimously recommended that stockholders vote in favor of the merger proposal.

Stockholders Approve Merger Proposal

Todd Merrill, Taylor Morrison’s chief legal officer and secretary, served as secretary and inspector of election for the meeting. Merrill said the board had fixed June 22, 2026, as the record date for stockholders entitled to vote. As of that date, Taylor Morrison had 91,999,956 shares of common stock outstanding and entitled to vote.

Merrill also said Broadridge, the company’s mailing and tabulation agent, informed Taylor Morrison that a majority of the voting power of outstanding common stock entitled to vote was present in person or represented by proxy at the meeting.

After the polls closed at 8:07 a.m. Pacific Time, Merrill reported that stockholders had voted in favor of the agreement and plan of merger. Palmer then declared the merger agreement approved.

Executive Compensation Vote Also Passes

Stockholders also approved, on a non-binding advisory basis, compensation that may be paid or become payable to Taylor Morrison’s named executive officers in connection with the merger.

Palmer said the board unanimously recommended that stockholders vote for the advisory compensation proposal. Merrill reported that holders of a majority of shares present in person or by proxy and entitled to vote on the matter had voted in favor of the advisory executive compensation proposal.

A third proposal, which would have allowed the company to adjourn the meeting under certain circumstances, was not considered. Palmer said it would not be necessary to take up that proposal.

No Stockholder Questions Submitted

During the meeting, stockholders were given the opportunity to submit questions through the web portal regarding the proposals. Palmer said there were no questions on the proposals and no further business before the meeting before moving to the final vote.

The meeting was attended by several members of Taylor Morrison’s board of directors, including Peter Lane, Anne Mariucci, Heather Ostis, Andrea Owen, Denise Warren, Amanda Whalen and Christopher Yip. Curt VanHyfte, the company’s chief financial officer, also attended.

Palmer said the company would report the final vote results in a Form 8-K filing within four business days. The meeting was adjourned following the vote announcements.

About Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC) is a leading national homebuilder and developer specializing in the design, construction and sale of single-family detached and attached homes. The company's portfolio spans entry-level, first-time, move-up and active-adult segments, offering buyers a diverse array of architectural styles, floor plans and personalized design options. Through its vertically integrated model, Taylor Morrison manages land acquisition, community development, construction and sales to deliver quality homes and customer-focused experiences across its markets.

The company's heritage traces back to Morrison Homes, founded in 1977, and Taylor Woodrow, established in 1921 in the United Kingdom.

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