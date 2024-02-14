Taylor Morrison Home Q4 Results Top Estimates

(RTTNews) - Taylor Morrison Home Corp. (TMHC) reported Wednesday that net income for the fourth quarter plunged to $172.59 million or $1.58 per share from $275.33 million or $2.51 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Excluding items, adjusted earnings for the quarter were $2.05 per share, compared to $2.93 per share in the year-ago quarter.

On average, seven analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $1.74 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Total revenue for the quarter declined 19 percent to $2.02 billion from $2.49 billion in the same quarter last year. Analysts expected revenues of $1.84 billion for the quarter

