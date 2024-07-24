Taylor Morrison Home Q2 Profit Tops Estimates

(RTTNews) - Taylor Morrison Home (TMHC) reported second quarter net income of $199.5 million, or $1.86 per share, compared to $234.6 million or $2.12 per share, last year. Adjusted net income per share was $1.97 compared to $2.12. On average, six analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $1.90, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Total revenue declined to $1.99 billon from $2.06 billion, prior year. Analysts on average had estimated $1.84 billion in revenue. Net sales orders increased 3% to 3,111.

