Taylor Morrison Home Extends Share Repurchase Of Up To $500 Mln

(RTTNews) - Homebuilders and developers, Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (TMHC), Friday announced expansion of its share repurchase program, by authorizing share repurchase of up to $500 million, through December 31, 2025.

The previous program was scheduled to close on December 31, 2023.

In the pre-market activity, the shares of Taylor Morrison are slipping 0.31%, to $52.26 on the New York Stock Exchange.

