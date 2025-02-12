TAYLOR MORRISON HOME Earnings Results: $TMHC Reports Quarterly Earnings

TAYLOR MORRISON HOME ($TMHC) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported earnings of $2.64 per share, beating estimates of $2.44 by $0.20. The company also reported revenue of $2,356,490,000, beating estimates of $2,169,204,858 by $187,285,142.

TAYLOR MORRISON HOME Insider Trading Activity

TAYLOR MORRISON HOME insiders have traded $TMHC stock on the open market 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 16 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TMHC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

WILLIAM H LYON has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 150,000 shares for an estimated $10,835,081 .

. DARRELL SHERMAN (EVP, CLO & Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 95,190 shares for an estimated $6,697,529 .

. CHRISTOPHER J. YIP sold 4,700 shares for an estimated $306,393

TAYLOR MORRISON HOME Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 212 institutional investors add shares of TAYLOR MORRISON HOME stock to their portfolio, and 207 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

