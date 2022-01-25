Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC) insiders sold US$33m worth of stock, possibly signalling a downtrend

In the last year, many Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC) insiders sold a substantial stake in the company which may have sparked shareholders' attention. When evaluating insider transactions, knowing whether insiders are buying versus if they selling is usually more beneficial, as the latter can be open to many interpretations. However, shareholders should take a deeper look if several insiders are selling stock over a specific time period.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Taylor Morrison Home Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Independent Director, William Lyon, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$33m worth of shares at a price of US$31.77 each. That means that an insider was selling shares at around the current price of US$30.50. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. In this case, the big sale took place at around the current price, so it's not too bad (but it's still not a positive).

Taylor Morrison Home insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:TMHC Insider Trading Volume January 25th 2022

Does Taylor Morrison Home Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Taylor Morrison Home insiders own about US$155m worth of shares (which is 4.1% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Taylor Morrison Home Tell Us?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. While we feel good about high insider ownership of Taylor Morrison Home, we can't say the same about the selling of shares. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Taylor Morrison Home you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

