Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC) insiders made a handsome profit after selling stock presently valued at US$28.48 apiece for US$29.33

Last week, Taylor Morrison Home Corporation's (NYSE:TMHC) stock jumped 6.1%, but insiders who sold US$220k worth of stock in over the past year are likely to be in a better position. Selling at an average price of US$29.33, which is higher than the current price, may have been the best move for these insiders because their investment would have been worth less now than when they sold.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Taylor Morrison Home Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Independent Director, Denise Warren, for US$108k worth of shares, at about US$29.50 per share. So what is clear is that an insider saw fit to sell at around the current price of US$28.48. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. In this case, the big sale took place at around the current price, so it's not too bad (but it's still not a positive).

Taylor Morrison Home insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Taylor Morrison Home insiders own 4.4% of the company, currently worth about US$141m based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Taylor Morrison Home Insiders?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Taylor Morrison Home shares in the last quarter. It's heartening that insiders own plenty of stock, but we'd like to see more insider buying, since the last year of Taylor Morrison Home insider transactions don't fill us with confidence. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. To assist with this, we've discovered 2 warning signs that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Taylor Morrison Home.

