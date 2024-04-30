Taylor Morrison Home Corp. Q1 Profit beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Taylor Morrison Home Corp. (TMHC) announced a profit for first quarter that beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $190.27 million, or $1.75 per share. This compares with $191.05 million, or $1.74 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.6 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.4% to $1.70 billion from $1.66 billion last year.

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $190.27 Mln. vs. $191.05 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.75 vs. $1.74 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $1.70 Bln vs. $1.66 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.