Taylor Morrison Home Corp. Q3 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Taylor Morrison Home Corp. (TMHC) announced a profit for third quarter that Decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $201.44 million, or $2.01 per share. This compares with $251.13 million, or $2.37 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Taylor Morrison Home Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $210.87 million or $2.11 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.92 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 1.2% to $2.095 billion from $2.120 billion last year.

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $201.44 Mln. vs. $251.13 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.01 vs. $2.37 last year. -Revenue: $2.095 Bln vs. $2.120 Bln last year.

