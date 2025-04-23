Taylor Morrison Home Corp. Q1 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Taylor Morrison Home Corp. (TMHC) released earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $213.46 million, or $2.07 per share. This compares with $190.27 million, or $1.75 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Taylor Morrison Home Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $224.88 million or $2.18 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.90 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 11.6% to $1.896 billion from $1.699 billion last year.

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

