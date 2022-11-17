Taylor Morrison Home Corp Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for TMHC

In trading on Thursday, shares of Taylor Morrison Home Corp (Symbol: TMHC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $26.95, changing hands as low as $26.41 per share. Taylor Morrison Home Corp shares are currently trading down about 3.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TMHC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, TMHC's low point in its 52 week range is $20.05 per share, with $35.51 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $26.57.
