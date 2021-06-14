Taylor Morrison Home Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for TMHC

In trading on Monday, shares of Taylor Morrison Home Corp (Symbol: TMHC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $27.39, changing hands as low as $27.15 per share. Taylor Morrison Home Corp shares are currently trading off about 2.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TMHC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TMHC's low point in its 52 week range is $17.55 per share, with $33.06 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $27.28.

