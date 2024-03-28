News & Insights

Taylor Devices Q3 Profit Surges

March 28, 2024 — 08:52 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Taylor Devices Inc. (TAYD) Thursday announced a surge in Third quarter earnings, supported by 24 percent growth in sales, compared to the prior year.

The quarterly earnings were $2.696 million, up from $1.658 million in the previous year. On a per share basis, earnings were $0.82, compared to $0.47 last year.

The net sales increased to $12.254 million, compared to $9.891 million in the same period last year.

