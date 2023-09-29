News & Insights

Markets
TAYD

Taylor Devices Q1 Net Income Rises - Quick Facts

September 29, 2023 — 08:01 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Taylor Devices, Inc. (TAYD) reported that its first-quarter net earnings were $1.85 million, up significantly from $1.00 million, prior year. Earnings per share was $0.52 compared to $0.29.

First quarter sales were $9.92 million, up slightly from $9.09 million, last year. Order backlog was $28.3 million at the end of August 2023, up 23% from a year ago.

Tim Sopko, CEO, said: "Our team's proactive management and control of costs combined with the benefits from continuous improvements over the past several years is evidenced by the net income for the quarter finishing at 18.6% of sales compared to the 11.0% of sales achieved in first quarter, last year."

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TAYD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.