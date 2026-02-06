Taylor Devices Jumps 74% in 6 Months: Should You Buy the Stock?

Taylor Devices, Inc. TAYD shares have surged 74.4% in the past six months compared with the industry’s 17% growth. The company has outperformed other industry players, including Nordson Corporation NDSN and RBC Bearings Incorporated RBC. Shares of NDSN and RBC have posted increases of 33.9% and 28.7%, respectively, in the same time frame. TAYD thrives on booming U.S. sales, defense demand, and high-margin projects, boosting profitability, cash flow visibility and resilience through a strong, debt-free balance sheet.



A Key Look Into TAYD’s Business Operations

Taylor Devices is a New York-based company engaged in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices. It offers a range of similar products tailored for various applications, particularly in structural, industrial, aerospace and defense sectors. These include items like seismic dampers, compact shock absorbers, buffers, vibration dampers, and custom components. Sales are conducted via an internal technical sales force in the United States and through non-exclusive international representatives. The company operates in competitive markets, particularly for industrial and structural applications, and faces both direct and technological competition. It sources materials from diverse suppliers, minimizing dependency on any single source.

Taylor Devices’ Key Tailwinds

Taylor Devices has experienced a significant rise in U.S. sales, which accounted for 88% of total revenue during the first half of fiscal 2026, up from 82% the previous year. This 15% domestic sales growth demonstrates robust demand across core markets like aerospace, defense, and structural engineering within the United States. The increased focus on infrastructure resilience and defense modernization has likely created a favorable backdrop for the company's precision motion control products. This domestic momentum offers a stable and growing revenue base that can insulate the company from international volatility.

A notable tailwind for Taylor Devices is the shift in its revenue mix toward non-long-term, higher-margin projects, which saw a 34% year-over-year increase in sales during the six-month period. This trend significantly contributed to the company's 46% gross margin. The transition enhances cash flow visibility and allows the company to react swiftly to changing customer demands. By reducing dependency on complex, long-cycle contracts, Taylor Devices improves earnings predictability and frees up production capacity for more profitable, quick-turnaround orders.

Sales to the aerospace and defense segment climbed to 61% of total revenues in the second quarter, up from 59% a year earlier. This strategic concentration offers a long-term tailwind as global geopolitical tensions and defense budgets rise. Taylor Devices' specialized products, such as shock isolation systems and energy-damping solutions, are increasingly sought in mission-critical applications. With strong barriers to entry and rigorous performance standards in defense contracting, the company benefits from sustained demand and limited competition in this niche, high-growth sector.

The company’s balance sheet strength, with nearly $39 million in short-term investments and $2 million in cash, positions it favorably for strategic investments and navigating economic cycles. Its sizable holdings in U.S. treasuries and corporate bonds are also generating consistent interest income, which rose 18% year over year. This additional stream of income supports profitability even during periods of operational fluctuation. Moreover, the company’s ability to self-fund capital expenditures — like the $1.5 million spent this half-year — ensures it can pursue growth initiatives without reliance on external debt.

Challenges Persist for TAYD’s Business

Taylor Devices faces several operational headwinds that may impact its future performance. These include reduced demand for long-term projects, as evidenced by a 9% year-over-year decline in revenue from such contracts, and a drop in total sales backlog, indicating potential revenue softness ahead. International sales dropped 32% in the six-month period, largely due to normal variability in structural project activity, which has led to a disproportionate reliance on U.S. markets. Additionally, rising research and development expenses (up 72% YoY) have compressed margins, while inventory turnover declined, signaling potential inefficiencies.

Taylor Devices’ Valuation

From a valuation perspective, Taylor Devices appears relatively expensive. Currently, TAYD is trading at 4.35X trailing 12-month EV/sales value, above the industry’s average of 4.13X. Yet, the metric remains lower than the company’s peers, including Nordson (6.25X) and RBC Bearings (9.52X).



Conclusion

Taylor Devices presents a compelling niche-growth story with strong fundamentals and exposure to long-term secular trends in defense and infrastructure. However, careful monitoring of backlog trends, cost structure, and international diversification is warranted to ensure sustainable performance.

Also, its valuation is higher than the industry average. For long-term investors, TAYD’s strong fundamentals may justify holding the stock, but investors looking to add the stock to their portfolios may want to wait for a better entry point.

