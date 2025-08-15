Taylor Devices Inc Announces Increase In Q4 Profit

(RTTNews) - Taylor Devices Inc (TAYD) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $3.68 million, or $ per share. This compares with $2.47 million, or $0.80 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 29.0% to $15.56 million from $12.06 million last year.

Taylor Devices Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $3.68 Mln. vs. $2.47 Mln. last year. -EPS: $ vs. $0.80 last year. -Revenue: $15.56 Mln vs. $12.06 Mln last year.

