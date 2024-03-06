News & Insights

Personal Finance

Taxes 2024: Over 25% Use Refunds To Save Money on Medical Bills — 10 Procedures Top the List

March 06, 2024 — 07:30 am EST

Written by Vance Cariaga for GOBankingRates ->

About three-quarters of U.S. tax filers are expected to get refunds during the 2024 tax season, and so far the average refund is higher than it was a year ago. While many taxpayers plan to put part or all of the money toward savings or debt reduction, a sizeable number will also put it toward medical bills.

Check Out: IRS Increases Gift and Estate Tax Exempt Limits — Here’s How Much You Can Give Without Paying
Read Next: Owe Money to the IRS? Most People Don’t Realize They Should Do This One Thing

More than one-in-four Americans have used their tax returns for medical bills in the past, according to a new survey of 1,000 U.S. adults conducted by Tebra, a provider of digital tools and support to help independent practices operate efficiently. About one-in-six plan to use this year’s return to pay off medical bills.

Among the other findings from the survey:

  • Nearly one-in-10 respondents plan to use their tax returns for elective surgery, with the leading procedures being cosmetic dentistry (26% of respondents), facial fillers (25%) and Lasik surgery (22%).
  • 20% of Gen Z respondents plan to use their tax returns to pay off medical bills.
  • The top five states planning to use tax returns to pay off medical bills are Illinois (21% of respondents), Ohio (18%), Virginia (17%), Texas (17%) and Pennsylvania (16%).
  • The top five states planning to use tax returns for elective procedures are New York (12%), Virginia (12%), Illinois (11%), Texas (10%) and Florida (9%).

Learn More: Billionaires vs. the Middle Class: Who Pays More in Taxes?

Tax Refunds Can Help Soothe Stress

A blog on The Intake website that analyzed the Tebra study said that relying on tax refunds is both a “financial strategy” and a “psychological salve.” The vast majority of survey respondents (82%) reported a reduction in stress knowing that their tax refund is coming.

“This finding highlights the tax refund’s role as a cushion against the anxiety tied to healthcare expenses,” the blog said.

In terms of the types of medical procedures/bills taxpayers plan to spend their refunds on, here are the top 10 cited by the Tebra survey:

  1. Dental care: 44% of respondents.
  2. Vision care: 25%
  3. Mental health services: 21%
  4. Prescription medications: 19%
  5. Emergency medical expenses: 17%
  6. Preventive screenings: 15%
  7. Chronic condition management: 13%
  8. Health and wellness programs: 12%
  9. Blood tests: 11%
  10. Physical therapy: 7%

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Taxes 2024: Over 25% Use Refunds To Save Money on Medical Bills — 10 Procedures Top the List

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Personal Finance
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates is a publication for all things personal finance, that reaches billions of readers. We empower our audience to live richer in your bank account, richer in your personal goal fulfillment, and richer in how you explore the world. Whether you want to know which bank has the best CD rates, where you can retire on a budget or which tech stock to invest in, you’ll find the answers on GOBankingRates.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.