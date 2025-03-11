News & Insights

Personal Finance

Tax Tips for Retirees in West Coast States and Hawaii

March 11, 2025 — 10:00 am EDT

Written by T. Woods for GOBankingRates->

Tax season is never fun, and can indeed be an extraordinarily stressful time, especially for those living on fixed incomes, like retirees. Additionally, each state has its own unique laws pertaining to taxation, especially with regards to Social Security benefits and retirement income, requiring seniors to know the rules before April 15 of each year.

Check Out: How Far $500,000 in Retirement Savings Plus Social Security Goes in Every State

See More: 3 Sneaky Things You Didn’t Realize Your Tax Software Was Doing — and How To Stop Them This Year

For those who live on the West Coast or plan to retire there, what is required? What are the best states to live in? What are the most tax-unfriendly West Coast states for retirees?

Also see the top five tax-friendly states across America.

Alaska welcomes visitors on the Alaska Highway at the Alaskan border,Alaska,USA.

Alaska

Alaska does not tax any income — including such income as Social Security benefits and retirement savings — but it does have a slightly above-average property tax rate of 1.16%. That said, the property tax rate is offset by homestead exemptions, in which retirees over the age of 65 can exempt up to $150,000 — meaning that if a senior’s home is valued at less than $150,000, no property taxes are required whatsoever.

Also See: Here’s How Much Your State Collects on Every Type of Tax

Discover More: Top 8 States To Move to If You Don’t Want To Pay Taxes on Social Security

California State Flag

California

In addition to its personal income tax exemption, California also provides a senior income tax exemption, allowing retired taxpayers to double the exemption provided to Californians.

Find Out: 7 Tax Loopholes the Rich Use To Pay Less and Build More Wealth

Kapolei Hawaii iStock-1488938376

Hawaii

While Hawaii does not tax Social Security benefits, nor public or private pensions, it does tax such retireement income as 401(k)s and IRAs, which cannot be deducted. The state does, however, have a very low property tax rate, and it has a homestead exemption that ranges from $120,000 to $160,000.

Welcome to Oregon Sign stock photo

Oregon

While Oregon does not tax Social Security benefits, it does tax IRAs, 401(k)s and similar retirement accounts. However, retirees with annual incomes of less than $22,500 (for individuals) or $45,000 (for joint-filers) and Social Security benefits of less than $7,500 (for singles) or $15,000 (for couples) can take a credit of up to 9% of their pension income.

Washington-welcome-iStock-1021333836

Washington

No retirement income is taxed in Washington, as the state does not have an income tax of any sort — which makes tax time relatively easy for retired seniors. Also, homeowners who are over the age of 61 and/or are unable to work due to disability or because they are veterans can exempt a percentage of their property value up to $70,000.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Tax Tips for Retirees in West Coast States and Hawaii

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Personal Finance
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates is a publication for all things personal finance, that reaches billions of readers. We empower our audience to live richer in your bank account, richer in your personal goal fulfillment, and richer in how you explore the world. Whether you want to know which bank has the best CD rates, where you can retire on a budget or which tech stock to invest in, you’ll find the answers on GOBankingRates.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.