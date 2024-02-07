Tax Statistics And Trends 2024

As consumers navigate the tax landscape, there may be some crucial questions they want answered or data they’re looking for. To help you better understand taxes, we’ve compiled data on the current state of taxes, some statistics relevant to taxes and tax trend data.

Key Tax Statistics and Trends

Tax Year 2023 Filing Thresholds by Filing Status

When is the earliest I can file my 2023 taxes?

The IRS’s official start date for filing 2023 taxes is January 29, 2024.

What is the due date to file my 2023 taxes?

All individuals filing a 2023 Form 1040 or Form 1040-SR have a due date of April 15, 2024 to file their 2023 taxes and to pay any taxes due.

What is the average tax refund?

For 2023, the average tax refund amount issued for individuals was $3,167. That’s down 2.6% since 2022.

How long do tax refunds take?

According to the IRS, most refunds are issued in less than 21 calendar days if you file electronically. However, if the individual files a paper tax return, it could take four weeks or more.

What is the penalty for not filing taxes?

If someone forgets to file their tax return or neglects to do so, a failure-to-file penalty may apply. If you don’t owe any taxes, you will not be charged a failure-to-pay penalty. It can typically be 5% of the tax owed for each month, or part of a month that your return is late, up to a maximum of 25%.

What are the IRS income tax brackets for 2023-2024?

The income tax bracket that a person falls into is determined by their income level as well as their marital status. The income brackets for 2023-2024 are displayed in the table below.

Average Tax Refund by Fiscal Year

Over the previous six years, the IRS issued an average refund of $2,949 to individuals.

Fiscal year 2023: $3,167

Fiscal year 2022: $3,252

Fiscal year 2021: $2,879

Fiscal year 2020: $2,620

Fiscal year 2019: $2,869

Fiscal year 2018: $2,910

States With the Largest Average Tax Refunds

Detailed tax data is published online by the IRS, including how many residents in each state filed taxes and the number of refunds issued as well as the amount of refunds per state and various other data.

10 States (Including the District of Columbia) With the Largest Average Tax Refunds for Fiscal Year 2022

District of Columbia: $2,452 Louisiana: $2,227 New York: $2,221 Wyoming: $2,217 Illinois: $2,209 Florida: $2,172 Connecticut: $2,164 Texas: $2,155 (Tie) Nevada: $2,142 (Tie) Massachusetts: $2,142

10 States With the Largest Average Tax Refunds Over the Past Three Years (Fiscal Years 2020, 2021 and 2022)

Wyoming: $2,061 Texas: $2,045 Utah: $1,996 Illinois: $1,990 Louisiana: $1,986 District of Columbia: $1,983 North Dakota: $1,980 New York: $1,977 Connecticut: $1,971 Florida: $1,968

States With the Smallest Average Tax Refunds

10 States With the Smallest Average Tax Refunds for Fiscal Year 2022

10 States With the Smallest Average Tax Refunds Over the Past Three Years (Fiscal Years 2020, 2021 and 2022)

Maine: $1,728 Oregon: $1,740 Idaho: $1,752 Montana: $1,756 Vermont: $1,770 South Carolina: $1,800 New Mexico: $1,804 Wisconsin: $1,816 North Carolina: $1,818 West Virginia: $1,822

States That Don’t Tax Income

As of 2023, there are seven states that don’t tax income whatsoever and two states that only tax investment and capital gains income. Those states are as follows:

Alaska

Florida

Nevada

South Dakota

Texas

Wyoming

Tennessee (Hall Income Tax Repeal went into effect January 1, 2021)

Washington** (tax only applies to capital gains income)

New Hampshire* (tax only applies to income received from interest and dividends)

Which States Do Not Tax Retirement Income?

Four states don’t tax retirement income, in addition to the ones listed above that don’t charge state income tax overall. However, other states may provide helpful tax breaks when it comes to retirement income.

For instance, there are a lot of states that don’t tax military retirement pay. Some states treat pension income differently than distributions from retirement plans such as 401(k)s or IRAs.

States That Don’t Tax Retirement Income

Illinois

Iowa

Mississippi

Pennsylvania

Alabama (some retirement income is fully exempt)

Hawaii (some retirement income is fully exempt)

States That Don’t Tax Social Security

A whopping 38 states do not tax Social Security income.

States That Don’t Tax Pension Income

Fifteen states do not tax pension income.

States That Don’t Fully Tax Military Retirement Income

There are 21 states that don’t tax military retirement income, in addition to the states that don’t charge an income tax at all. However, certain conditions must be met by the tax filer in order to receive the exemption.

Arizona

Arkansas

Colorado

Illinois

Iowa

Kentucky

Michigan

Minnesota

Missouri

Montana

New Mexico

Oklahoma

California

Connecticut

Idaho

Maine

New York

Ohio

Oregon

Pennsylvania

Vermont

Highest and Lowest State-Local Tax Burdens

According to a recent study by the Tax Foundation, the state with the highest state-local tax burden is New York and the state with the lowest state-local tax burden is Alaska. The foundation defined a state’s tax burden as state and local taxes paid by a state’s residents divided by that state’s share of the net national product.

10 States With the Highest State-Local Tax Burdens in Calendar Year 2022

New York (15.9%) Connecticut (15.4%) Hawaii (14.1%) Vermont (13.6%) California (13.5%) New Jersey (13.2%) Illinois (12.9%) Virginia (12.5%) Delaware (12.4%) Maine (12.4%)

10 States With the Lowest State-Local Tax Burdens in Calendar Year 2022

Alaska (4.6%) Wyoming (7.5%) Tennessee (7.6%) South Dakota (8.4%) Michigan (8.6%) Texas (8.6%) North Dakota (8.8%) Georgia (8.9%) South Carolina (8.9%) Oklahoma (9.0%)

Average Income Tax Rates by Income

In 2020, taxpayers with higher incomes paid higher average income tax rates than lower-income taxpayers. People in the top 1% paid an average income tax rate of 26%, compared to those in the bottom 50%, who paid an average income tax rate of 3.1%, according to the most recent data collected by the Tax Foundation from IRS statistics.

Furthermore, the share of income taxes paid by the top 1% increased from 33.2% in 2001 to 42.3% in 2020. In the same time frame, the share of income taxes paid by those in the bottom 50% decreased from 4.9% in 2001 to 2.3% in 2020.

Tax Filing Trends

Most people will need to file a tax return at some point in their lives if they earn income in the U.S. However, the number of tax filings for some age groups will continue to evolve as generations get older. Tax filing trends based on marital status will also continue to change as marriage statistics shift over time.

Below are the individual tax filing trends for various groups, according to IRS data from the 2020 tax year (filing in 2021).

Number of Tax Filings by Age

Number of Tax Filings by Income

Number of Tax Filings by Marital Status

Married persons filing jointly and returns of surviving spouses: 55,322,922

Married persons filing separately: 3,919,416

Heads of households: 21,463,538

Single persons: 83,652,916

Tax Credits and Deductions

Determining whether someone is eligible for certain tax deductions or even tax credits will be useful before the person files their taxes for that year. In some instances, tax credits and deductions may allow a person to pay fewer taxes or increase their tax refund.

Tax Credits

Tax credits could reduce the amount of taxes you owe or it may increase your tax refund overall. Some credits could give you a refund even if you don't owe any taxes.

Tax credits are dollar-for-dollar reductions in your income tax bill and can save you more in taxes than deductions. There are a variety of tax credits that consumers can qualify for based on different aspects of their lives.

The government may issue tax credits for various things, but a few you can take advantage of are education tax credits, tax credits for the cost of child care and dependent care and tax credits for having children (to name a few). Many states also offer tax credits for other things.

How Many Tax Credits Have Been Claimed

According to data from the Tax Foundation, more than 164 million people filed tax returns with the IRS in 2020, and reduced the taxes they owed with more than 159 million tax credit claims worth over $277 billion.

Below are the top individual tax credits claimed for the 2020 tax year.

Tax Deductions

Tax deductions could potentially reduce the amount of your income that is taxable. If the amount of deductions you claim meet a certain threshold, you may be able to itemize deductions.

There are various types of deductions that an individual can claim on their tax return. These include education deductions, health care deductions, work-related deductions and investment-related deductions (to name a few).

Sources

