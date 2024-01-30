Tax Reform Winners: 3 Stocks Set to Soar in 2024

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Many companies have tax shields and can benefit from them during a tax reporting period, but not only do they benefit, they can also offer excellent benefits to their users and thus generate a great loyalty to their products and services, which eventually would translate into financial growth for the company and good returns for investors. Here are three tax reform stocks that you can add to your portfolio.

Schlumberger (SLB)

One of the companies with good opportunities for tax benefits this year is Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB), which benefits from research and research deductions and can access foreign tax credits, but can also access tax credits for alternative energy investments.

Let’s take a look at their financials. They recently reported an 8% sequential increase and a 14% year-over-year increase in revenue, which represents a reach of $8.99 billion, what incredible numbers.

On top of all the access to tax benefits and good financial numbers, the board has approved a 10% increase in quarterly cash dividends. Their investors must be more than happy.

Strategically they have made several partnerships, among them their recent collaboration with Geminus AI, which features an innovative artificial intelligence model builder, where they are informed by physics for oil and gas operations. What an advanced tool that will facilitate exploration processes.

They also entered into a partnership with Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR), which seeks to advance drilling automation solutions.

Target (TGT)

The next company on the list is none other than the giant Target (NYSE:TGT), which reported an incredible operating income margin rate of 5.2% in the third quarter, This may not sound like much, but for an industry giant, it is more than significant.

That operating income margin combined with the tax benefits it is eligible for, which include reduced sales tax rates and use in selected states and carbon offset initiatives, becomes a great revenue and shareholder value generation machine.

In addition, they have announced The Target Clearance Run, and the introduction of 1,000 wellness-related products at completely affordable prices, making clear once again their commitment to generate value and satisfy the different and varied needs of their consumers.

AT&T (T)

To close out the list of potential companies with good tax benefits and growth opportunities, we close with another market giant, but in this case, in telecommunications. Let’s take a look at AT&T (NYSE:T).

It can benefit fiscally on many fronts, but best of all, not only can the company itself benefit, but its users can also benefit from deductions on expenses related to its services, including installation fees and monthly charges.

But the benefits to users do not end there, also through the gradual depreciation of service equipment costs over time, users can opt for financial flexibility, which translates into great user loyalty to the company and of course growth not only in the market but financially, so the company can opt for tangible benefits through dividends and share repurchases.

Financially the company is well positioned, in their latest report they had a 2.2% increase in revenue to $32 billion and an incredible annual cash flow of $38.3 billion. What wonderful numbers.

To top it all off, AT&T Ventures, the company’s in-house investment arm, is expanding its horizons by investing in startups in connectivity, IoT, and AI, riding the wave of innovation and technology to continue its growth. This makes it one of those tax reform stocks to consider.

As of this writing, Gabriel Osorio-Mazzilli did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines (no position)

Gabriel Osorio is a former Goldman Sachs and Citigroup employee. He possesses discipline in bottom-up value investing and volatility-based long/short equities trading.

