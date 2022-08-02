Tax reform vital to finance policies of new Colombia gov't -incoming minister

By Nelson Bocanegra and Luis Jaime Acosta

BOGOTA, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Incoming Colombian Finance Minister Jose Antonio Ocampo said on Monday the Andean country will not seek international market financing in the short term, looking instead to the local market and multilateral organizations.

The raft of social programs promised by President-elect Gustavo Petro, who will take office on Sunday, cannot be carried out without tax reforms planned by the new administration, Ocampo told Reuters in an interview, including an initial $5.8 billion bill.

The new government plans to increase the proposed budget for next year, he added, and the country may need another year to reduce its fiscal deficit to the target laid out in its fiscal rule for 2023.

