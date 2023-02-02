Tax Prep 2023: AARP Offers Free Assistance — What Documents Will You Need To Provide?

The AARP Foundation Tax-Aide program gives help each year to assist taxpayers with their form preparations. Tax-Aide sites will take again take appointments and, back this year, are accepting walk-ins for free tax preparation and e-filing services. The program will run from February 1 to April 18, per the AARP website.

Tax-Aide will offer in-person and virtual help, including:

On-site tax assistance (walk-ins and appointments)

One visit scan (internet service required)

Two visit scan

Drop-off

Virtual

Tax Coaching (DIY prep with expert help)

They list the following as general documents needed for tax filing and recommend bringing them to your meeting:

Previous year’s tax return.

All correspondence received from the IRS and your state/local taxing authority.

Social Security cards and/or ITIN notices/cards or other official documentation that show the taxpayer identification numbers for every individual on your return.

Government-issued photo ID for each taxpayer.

Checking or savings account information for direct deposit of your refund or to make a payment.

Identity Protection PIN (IP PIN) (for each individual if applicable).

You will also need to provide your current W-2, 1099, any unemployment or social security income forms and any other income sources as well as deductions such as your home mortgage interest, medical bills, etc. The full list can be found on the AARP website here.

“Tax-Aide is a free service for anyone who needs help completing their tax return and filing it electronically,” said Cindy Gossett, AARP Tax-Aide Washington state coordinator. “Our dedicated and certified volunteers will provide the same high-quality service as in years past, just in a different way to accommodate COVID-19.”

AARP notes that Tax-Aide may not be able to help with all your tax needs, especially complicated returns that include a small business with employees, rental income or alternative minimum tax (AMT).

In order to find your local Tax-Aide site, you can search AARP’s locator page once tax season begins.

