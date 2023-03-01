Tax on oil export breaks Brazil's tradition of respecting contracts -Enauta CEO

Adds quotes from executive, context

Rio de Janeiro, March 1 (Reuters) - The Brazilian government's decision to tax crude oil exports breaks the country's tradition of respecting contracts, the chief executive of oil company Enauta ENAT3.SA, Decio Oddone, said on Wednesday.

The government announced on Tuesday it would tax crude oil exports for four months to compensate for its decision to partially maintain a tax exemption on fuels.

"Brazil had a historical tradition of respecting contracts," said Oddone, adding that even after the 2010 regulatory change regarding oil production and concession sharing, taxation was still an untouched matter.

He pointed out that such "tradition" was essential for the country's return to auctioning exploratory oil blocks in recent years, which led to an increase in investments.

Oddone, who previously led oil regulator ANP during the resumption of auctions, said that investors took into the country's history of respecting contracts and predictability.

"This was fundamental for us to be able to attract that amount of investment that we attracted between 2017 and 2020, which allowed the resumption of production," he added.

The executive also highlighted that the measure was introduced overnight, "suddenly" and without dialogue, and that investors now may not believe it if the government promises not to do more.

Oddone pointed out that it will now be necessary to work so that the measure lasts only four months and to mitigate its effects.

(Reporting by Marta Nogueira, Writing by Peter Siquiera; editing by Diane Craft)

