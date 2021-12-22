Tax Loss Harvesting to Reduce Your Burden

Crypto went on a wild ride this year as regulators from the globe sent the price in terms of dollars on a rollercoaster. However, some individuals might need to minimize their tax burden and crypto could provide some outs. If not all of your coins took off or better yet if you jumped in on Doge coin at the wrong time now is the time to sell off some coin and realize the gain for some optimal tax loss harvesting. Investors can also take advantage of the fact that wash rules don’t apply to Crypto until 2023, which means you can buy and sell your coins within a 30 day period to help minimize your tax contribution. Finally, investors can utilize a donation of cryptos above their fair market value to write off a charitable donation from your final tax bill.

FINSUM: Cryptos up and down roller coaster ride gives investors holding it an advantage in tax loss harvesting, and particularly when it comes to capitalizing on the Wash rules applicability.

taxes

capital gains

tax loss harvesting

