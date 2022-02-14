Tax-Loss Harvesting to Avoid New Cap-Gains in 2022

Capital gains taxes vary based on a lot of factors. Those dwelling in California for example may pay up to capital gains like regular income for their state taxes, which can be brutal. However, variation in income and holding duration play a large part in the total expected payments for cap gains. Finally, medicare surtaxes for those couples with over a quarter of a million in income will face additional capital gains taxes. Investors should take early precautions at the beginning of 2022 to consider how to mitigate their tax bill for the upcoming year with tax-loss harvesting. Realizing certain losses in the middle of turmoil can minimize your final tax burden.

Finsum: There are great advantages in tax-loss harvesting that you can take advantage of in crypto still, and now might be a perfect time.

taxes

tax loss harvesting

tax efficiency

capital gains

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.