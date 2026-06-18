Tax-Exempt Muni Income or Corporate Bond Yield? SMB vs. VCSH

Key Points

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF offers a lower expense ratio and higher trailing distribution yield than VanEck Short Muni ETF

VanEck Short Muni ETF focuses on tax-exempt municipal bonds while Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF holds investment-grade corporate debt

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has delivered higher 5-year total returns but has also experienced a deeper historical maximum drawdown

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VanEck Short Muni ETF (CBOE:SMB) provides tax-exempt income through short-duration municipal bonds, while Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) offers higher yield potential through investment-grade corporate debt at a lower cost.

Investors seeking stable income with limited interest-rate sensitivity often look to the short end of the fixed-income curve. While both funds prioritize stability and liquidity, they diverge significantly on tax treatment, credit exposure, and management costs, making the decision largely a function of an investor's personal tax bracket and risk tolerance.

Snapshot (cost & size)

Metric SMB VCSH Issuer VanEck Vanguard Expense ratio 0.07% 0.03% 1-yr return (as of June 8, 2026) 4.00% 4.60% Dividend yield 2.70% 4.50% Beta 0.10 0.13 AUM $305.3 million $50.52 billion

Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from five-year monthly returns. The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months. Dividend yield is the trailing-12-month distribution yield.

At 0.03%, the Vanguard fund is significantly more affordable than the VanEck fund, which carries a 0.07% expense ratio. While the Vanguard fund provides a higher trailing yield of 4.50%, the tax-exempt nature of municipal bond interest may make the VanEck fund more attractive for investors in high-income tax brackets.

Performance & risk comparison

Metric SMB VCSH Max drawdown (5 yr) (7.40%) (9.50%) Growth of $1,000 over 5 years (total return) $1,062 $1,118

What's inside

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) was launched in 2009 and manages $49.5 billion in assets under management (AUM). It targets investment-grade corporate debt with dollar-weighted average maturities between one and five years. VCSH holds nearly 3,000 bonds, giving investors diversified exposure to short-term investment-grade corporate debt. This fixed-income vehicle focuses purely on corporate debt and does not report equity sector weights. Over the trailing 12 months, the fund has paid $3.51 per share in dividends.

The VanEck Short Muni ETF (CBOE:SMB) was launched in 2008 and tracks the ICE Short AMT-Free Broad National Municipal Index to provide tax-exempt income. It maintains a broader portfolio of roughly 335 holdings, primarily consisting of short-duration municipal bonds categorized as 100% cash and others. Major positions include the New York City Transitional Finance Auth at 1.11%, the State Of California at 1.05%, and the Commonwealth Of Massachusetts at 0.97%. Unlike its corporate counterpart, this fund utilizes an ESG screen for its bond selection and has paid $0.47 per share over the trailing 12 months.

For more guidance on ETF investing, check out the full guide at this link.

What this means for investors

Although short maturity can reduce interest-rate sensitivity, it does not render SMB and VCSH interchangeable. The primary consideration is whether investors prefer federally tax-exempt municipal income or taxable income from short-term investment-grade corporate bonds.

VCSH has the lower expense ratio and may show the higher stated yield, but that income comes from corporate credit and is taxable. SMB’s stated yield may look lower, but its federally tax-exempt income can make the after-tax comparison more competitive for investors in higher tax brackets, especially in taxable accounts. The better comparison is not simply the yield, but the after-tax income an investor may receive.

The type of investment account should guide the selection between the two ETFs. VCSH may be more appropriate for tax-advantaged accounts or for investors seeking low-cost exposure to short-term corporate bonds. Conversely, an SMB may be preferable in taxable accounts where municipal income is enhanced. Both funds entail interest-rate and credit risk. Ultimately, the decision centers on your preference for taxable corporate bond income versus federally tax-exempt municipal income.

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Eric Trie has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.