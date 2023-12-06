Tax Efficient Moves for Investors to Consider Year-End, According to a CFP

By Faron Daugs, Certified Financial Planner™, Wealth Advisor, Founder & CEO at Harrison Wallace Financial Group

The year-end period is a popular time for investors to assess their portfolio performance and rebalance their accounts. Certain sectors of the equity markets have been on a roll in 2023 after a down year in 2022, which means there may be a mix of unrealized gains and losses sitting in brokerage accounts. Meanwhile, with inflation and incomes both up over last year, more and more people are seeking ways to save on taxes. If you want to minimize the tax liability from your investments, consider these strategies and avoid the performance drag of unnecessary taxes.

Take Advantage of Tax Loss Harvesting

When looking to rebalance your portfolio, tax loss harvesting can be an effective strategy to ensure activity in your taxable accounts doesn’t result in higher-than-needed tax bills. Tax loss harvesting is a strategy of using capital losses to offset capital gains. If you have realized gains from other investments during the year, selling investments with losses can help offset those gains, reducing your overall taxable income. This strategy should be considered only when you are engaging in a strategic portfolio rebalance – instead of selling assets solely for tax purposes, align the strategy with your broader investment goals and rebalance your portfolio while harvesting tax losses. There are a few important details to be aware of when looking to offset gains with losses, such as the following:

Consider your eligibility for carryforward and carryback losses. If your capital losses exceed your capital gains, you can use the excess losses to offset up to $3,000 of ordinary income (or $1,500 of income if married filing separately). Remaining losses don’t need to go to waste – they can be carried forward to offset gains in future years.

Understand the difference between short-term versus long term losses. Investments held for longer than one year qualify for lower long-term capital gains tax rates. If you have both short-term and long-term losses, consider using the long-term losses to maximize tax savings.

Apply tax loss harvesting across accounts through householding. Tax loss harvesting can be applied across multiple accounts. This is known as "householding" or "account aggregation," and it involves coordinating losses and gains across taxable accounts to optimize tax benefits. Keep in mind, though, that tax loss harvesting is not a strategy that applies to trades made within tax-advantaged accounts like IRAs or 401(k)s.

Beware of wash sales: The IRS has rules against "wash sales," which occur when you sell a security at a loss and repurchase it within 30 days. To avoid a wash sale that could eliminate a tax loss benefit, you’ll need to either wait for more than 30 days before repurchasing the same (or substantially identical) security or replace it with a similar but not substantially identical investment. Using tax-loss harvesting software or platforms can help identify opportunities to sell investments at a loss and replace them with similar, but not substantially identical, securities.

Allocate Wisely Among Tax-Advantaged Accounts

It’s generally understood that investing in IRAs and 401(k)s is tax-efficient way to save for retirement. But, to maximize your tax-advantaged savings, there’s a lot more to consider than “setting and forgetting” your monthly contribution amount.

Increase your retirement contributions over time. Investors should work towards contributing the maximum allowable amount to their 401(k)s and IRAs (in either traditional or Roth account types). Contributions to traditional 401(k)s and IRAs may be tax-deductible, reducing your taxable income for the year. Roth 401k and IRAs don’t provide an immediate tax benefit, but they offer tax-free withdrawals in retirement. In either type of account, contributions can grow tax-deferred until withdrawal. Maximizing these benefits is the best way to prepare for retirement, and contribution limits have been increased regularly over time.

Choose the right investments for the right accounts. Investors should explore allocating assets strategically across different types of tax-advantaged and taxable accounts to optimize tax efficiency. Some asset types are tax-inefficient, such as bonds or actively managed funds that distribute regular income. Those assets, provided you do not need the income, should ideally be placed in tax-advantaged accounts so that the income isn’t taxed in the year it’s distributed by the investment.

In taxable accounts, look to invest in tax-efficient securities to minimize taxable events. For example, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) tend to generate fewer capital gains compared to actively managed mutual funds, reducing the tax impact on your portfolio. Municipal bonds are usually only appropriate for a taxable account, as investors accept lower income from the bond in exchange for less tax liability, and the decreased tax liability doesn’t help in an already tax-advantaged account. Meanwhile, equities, which may generate more favorable tax treatment through tax-loss harvesting, can be held in either tax-advantaged or taxable accounts.

Broaden your tax-advantaged footprint. Retirement accounts aren’t the only tax-advantaged accounts that investors should consider. Other types of non-retirement tax-advantaged accounts can offer significant benefits. These include Health Savings Accounts (HSAs), Flex Savings Accounts (FSAs), and educational accounts like 529 plans.

Contributions to an HSA are tax-deductible, reducing your taxable income in the year of contribution. The funds within the HSA grow tax-free, and withdrawals for qualified medical expenses are also tax-free. Unlike some other types of health-related accounts, HSAs do not have a "use it or lose it" feature. This means that any unspent funds in the HSA can be invested and continue to grow over time, potentially serving as a supplemental retirement account.

Funds put into an FSA account (available through employer benefit plans) are not taxed at the Federal level, but the funds need to be used during the calendar year for qualified expenses. If they are not used completely, you will lose access to them. These can be a good option to help with qualified medical or dependant care expenses especially if you do not qualify for an HSA.

529 plans are designed to encourage saving for future education expenses. Contributions to a 529 plan are not tax-deductible at the federal level, but the investments grow tax-free. When withdrawals are used for qualified education expenses, including tuition, books, and certain room and board costs, they are also tax-free. Some states offer additional tax incentives for contributing to their sponsored 529 plans, such as state income tax deductions or credits. It's essential to consider both federal and state benefits, as well as the time horizon in which the investments will grow tax-free, when selecting a 529 plan.

Establishing a consistent routine of seeking tax-efficiency in our portfolios can yield as much benefit as regular rebalancing, and the end of the year provides a crucial opportunity to re-evaluate our tax-efficiency. As the tax year comes to an end and you weigh your rebalancing decisions, the tax strategies discussed in this article may help you better prepare for the coming tax season and reach your longer-term investment goals.

