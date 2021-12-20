Tax Deductions Could Cut Retirement Healthcare Costs

Investors need to be more active with their finances and taxes as they enter retirement because it's not the time to coast as many presume. One of the areas retirees underestimate the costs of retirement and permanently puncture their safety net is in healthcare. Hefty premiums hit most Americans due to the Affordable Care Act once you hit 50, and most Americans who retire before Medicare will face a shocking bill. There are lots of healthcare tax credits available for those with low and middle incomes, and bigger benefits if healthcare costs breach 7.5% of adjusted income. Finally, Roth conversation ladders will dramatically impact your healthcare costs.

FINSUM: It’s critical to be informed about all of the tax benefits those approaching or entering retirement can take advantage of pre-Medicare.

taxes

healthcare

retirement

medicare

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.