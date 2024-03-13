Tax Deductions And Credits You Can Claim For Tuition And Fees 

College is an expensive undertaking. For the 2023-2024 year, the average cost of in-state tuition for a public four-year college is $11,260, according to the College Board. The number is significantly more for private four-year institutions, which average about $41,540.

Fortunately, there are some tax benefits to cushion the financial impact of paying for college. Tax credits and deductions can help offset college expenses for yourself or your dependents.

What Are the Different Types of Education Tax Credits?

An education tax credit allows you to reduce your taxes owed and may, in some cases, generate a tax refund. The IRS offers two types of education tax credits to offset tuition and fees you have paid. You can claim either the American opportunity tax credit or the lifetime learning credit.

American Opportunity Tax Credit

The American opportunity tax credit (AOTC) is available for students who are in their first four years of college, trade school or other qualified higher education institution. To be eligible, you must have spent money toward tuition and fees that wasn’t reimbursed or covered by scholarships. Some expenses, such as room and board, don’t qualify for the tax credit.

If you borrowed money to pay for college, you can claim the AOTC for qualified expenses. You should claim the AOTC in the year the expenses are paid—not the year the loan is repaid.

For the 2023 tax year, you can claim a maximum credit of up to $2,500 per student. The credit is refundable, even if you don’t owe any taxes. In that case, you may receive some of the credit as a refund.

To claim the credit, you must:

Pursue a degree or other recognized educational credential

Enroll at least half-time during the tax year for at least one academic period

Have not yet completed the first four years of higher education at the beginning of the tax year

Have no felony drug convictions at the end of the tax year

Have not claimed the AOTC or the earlier Hope credit (which was replaced by the AOTC) for more than four years

Have a modified adjusted gross income (MAGI) of less than $90,000 ($180,000 if married filing jointly)

Lifetime Learning Credit

Another type of education tax credit is the lifetime learning credit. For the 2023 tax year, you can claim up to $2,000 per tax return.

The lifetime learning credit is typically used by students who don’t qualify for the AOTC. As its name implies, you can use it for a lifetime, beyond your first four years of education.

But if you qualify for both credits and have to choose, the AOTC may be more beneficial. Since the lifetime learning credit is a nonrefundable tax credit, it can only reduce the amount you owe. It won’t generate a tax refund, as the AOTC can.

To claim the credit, you must:

Be enrolled at an eligible educational institution for at least one academic period beginning in the tax year

Take courses toward a degree or educational credential or to improve job skills

Have a MAGI of less than $90,000 ($180,000 if you are married and filing a joint tax return)

Education Tax Deductions vs. Credits

In addition to tax credits for education, there are also tax deductions. Some examples are:

The student loan expense, which allows you to deduct the interest paid on an educational or student loan

The work-related education deduction, which applies to the cost of some job-related education expenses paid during the year

While education tax deductions and credits both reduce your taxes, they do so in different ways.

A tax deduction reduces the amount of your taxable income before your tax is calculated, which means it can reduce your taxes by a certain percentage (the amount of the reduction, multiplied by your marginal tax rate). In contrast, a tax credit reduces your tax bill dollar for dollar.

You’ll generally get more benefit by claiming a credit rather than a deduction. A tax professional can help you determine which works best for your tax situation.

How to Claim College Tuition and Fees on Your Taxes

If you expect to qualify for education tax deductions or credits for yourself or your dependents, you’ll need to complete the correct tax forms.

You may receive a Form 1098-T, “Tuition Statement” from your educational institution. The form provides information necessary to complete your tax return.

Here’s what is included on your Form 1098-T:

Your name, address, and identification number

The educational institution’s name, address, and employer identification number (EIN)

The total payments you made for qualified tuition and fees

Scholarships or grants received during the year

Other information, such as your student classification or full-time status

If you qualify for education deductions, such as student loan interest, you’ll receive a Form 1098-E, “Student Loan Interest Statement,” from your loan provider. But be aware that in some cases you may not receive a tax form at all. Generally, the IRS requires loan providers to send a statement only if the amount paid during the year is $600 or more.

In any case, you should enter the amounts paid for educational expenses into your online tax software. The best tax software will guide you step-by-step to ensure you claim the best education tax benefit for your situation.

If you need more assistance, it’s a good idea to speak with a tax professional to help you complete your tax return.

