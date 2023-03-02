Tax Day 2023: When Is the Last Day to File Your Taxes?

Most people have to file their federal tax return for the 2022 tax year by April 18, 2023, and most state tax returns also have to be filed on the same day. But some taxpayers impacted by storms and natural disasters have more time to file. Here's what you need to know about when taxes are due this year.

2023 Tax Calendar: Important Tax Due Dates and Deadlines

If, for some reason, you weren't able to file your federal tax return on time, hopefully you requested an automatic six-month tax extension to October 16, 2023, by filing Form 4868 or making an electronic tax payment. To get an extension, you had to act by the original due date for your return, whether that was April 18 or some other date. Keep in mind, however, that an extension to file doesn't extend the time to pay your tax. If you didn't pay up by your original due date, you'll owe interest on the unpaid tax and could be hit with additional penalties for filing and paying late.

Also note that special tax extension rules apply for Americans living abroad and people serving (or who served) in a combat zone or contingency operation. As a result, they might have more time beyond April 18 to file their 2022 tax return and pay whatever tax they are expected to owe, and they could receive an extension past October 16.

Why Are Taxes Due April 18 Instead of April 15?

Tax Day is usually on April 15. But when a tax deadline falls on a Saturday, Sunday or holiday, it's pushed back to the next available business day. Also, Emancipation Day is observed in the District of Columbia around Tax Day. The holiday honors the end of slavery in Washington, D.C. The next business day is April 18 – so that is the federal income tax filing deadline this year--for most people.

Natural Disaster Victims Get Tax Filing and Payment Extensions

If the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) declares a disaster area following a natural disaster, the IRS usually offers tax relief for the disaster victims in the form of tax filing and payment extensions. In the case of certain recent natural disasters, the April 18 tax filing and payment deadline was extended for individuals and businesses residing or located in the disaster area.

At this time, due to storms and other natural disasters, some taxpayers in California, Alabama and Georgia have until October 16, 2023 to file their federal tax returns.

Tax Deadline Extended in California, Alabama and Georgia

Unless you live in a state with no income tax, don't forget that you probably have to file a state tax return as well. Most states synch their income tax return deadline with the federal tax due date – but there are some states that have different deadlines. State rules regarding tax filing extensions may differ from the federal rules, too. Check with the state tax agency where you live to find out when your state tax return is due and/or how to get an extension.

Tax Changes and Key Amounts for the 2022 Tax Year