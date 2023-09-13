Tax Considerations for Fixed Income Investors

Money has been pouring into fixed income and money markets as investors look to take advantage of high rates and protect their portfolios from inflation and market volatility. While the advantages are clear, investors should also understand the tax implications especially since there are more complications than equities.

For one, taxes on interest income must be paid. However, there are some caveats. For instance, an investor can avoid state taxes by investing in a US government security such as Treasuries although federal taxes must be paid. In contrast, no state or federal taxes are paid on interest income from municipal bonds.

Some investors choose to keep their fixed income investments in a tax-free retirement account. Despite taxes on interest income, fixed income continues to deliver positive, inflation-adjusted returns for investors. However, the tax bill should be considered prior to making these investments especially in high-tax states.

Ultimately, fixed income offers many benefits which investors are eager to capture. In this frenzy and focus on yield, many investors are losing sight that these expectations should be tempered given that the income is taxed. But the challenge is that this ‘penalty’ differs based on every owners’ geography and financial situation.

Finsum: Fixed income has exploded in popularity due to high rates and recession risk. Yet, many investors are overly focused on the income and taking into account tax considerations.

bonds

fed

fixed income

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.