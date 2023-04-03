A recent article from Morningstar’s John Rekenthaler discussed the tax benefits of direct indexing. Direct indexing is a strategy that involves directly buying the stocks of an index rather than through a fund.

This confers several benefits such as allowing investors to gain the benefits of indexing while still being able to customize their portfolio to reflect their values and better fit their needs. Due to this, the category has exploded and gone from a niche offering solely for high net-worth investors to being offered by retail brokerages to customers for as little as $5,000.

However, the strategy is not necessarily for everyone, but it can be particularly useful for those with sizeable assets due to the potential tax benefits. This is because direct indexing results in capital losses in a separate account when stocks drop below their cost bases. The proceeds are then re-invested in stocks with similar profiles.

This strategy can be particularly useful for investors with high federal and state taxes, large amounts of money invested in direct indexing vs other investments, short-term capital gains, and dealing with a volatile market environment.

FinSum: Direct indexing comes with several benefits for clients but the most substantial one is the tax savings. However, it’s only worthwhile for a particular group of investors.

