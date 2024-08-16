News & Insights

Personal Finance

Tax Advantages Bolster SMA Growth

August 16, 2024 — 04:37 am EDT

Written by dkorth@finsum.com (FINSUM) for FINSUM ->

Tax Advantages Bolster SMA Growth

The asset management industry is seeing a significant shift towards Separately Managed Accounts (SMAs), with assets growing by 30% over the past two years, according to Cerulli Associates. This growth is expected to continue, with projections suggesting SMAs will reach $3.6 trillion in assets by 2027, up from $2.4 trillion today. 



SMAs offer tax advantages and personalization options that are appealing to investors, allowing them to hold individual securities and tailor portfolios to their specific needs. SMAs are particularly useful for strategies that benefit from direct ownership of securities, such as tax-loss harvesting and options overlays, which can enhance after-tax returns and generate additional income. 

 

The rapid innovation in this space means that SMAs are becoming an increasingly attractive option for investors looking for a personalized approach to asset management.

Finsum: We expect the SMA boom to continue with trends in both demographics and wealth management in the US, so familiarity is key.

 

  • smas
  • customization
  • client adoption

    The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

    Tags

    Personal Finance
    FINSUM
    FINSUM is the market leader in financial news summaries. We save investors time and money by getting them the info they need quickly and efficiently, delivering concise summaries and hard-hitting analysis of the day's top market-moving news. FINSUM is written by an experienced team with a background in bond trading and equity research at top investment banks.
    More articles by this source ->

    More Related Articles

    Info icon

    This data feed is not available at this time.

    Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.