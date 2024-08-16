Tax Advantages Bolster SMA Growth

The asset management industry is seeing a significant shift towards Separately Managed Accounts (SMAs), with assets growing by 30% over the past two years, according to Cerulli Associates. This growth is expected to continue, with projections suggesting SMAs will reach $3.6 trillion in assets by 2027, up from $2.4 trillion today.







SMAs offer tax advantages and personalization options that are appealing to investors, allowing them to hold individual securities and tailor portfolios to their specific needs. SMAs are particularly useful for strategies that benefit from direct ownership of securities, such as tax-loss harvesting and options overlays, which can enhance after-tax returns and generate additional income.

The rapid innovation in this space means that SMAs are becoming an increasingly attractive option for investors looking for a personalized approach to asset management.

Finsum: We expect the SMA boom to continue with trends in both demographics and wealth management in the US, so familiarity is key.

